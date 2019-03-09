× Collinsville police asking public to help officer who lost everything in fire

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. – After an officer lost everything in a fire Saturday, the Collinsville Police Department is asking the public for help.

The Collinsville Police Department posted the call for help on their Facebook page Saturday night, asking “Everyone please keep Collinsville Police Officer Kristina Daniel and family in your thoughts and prayers tonight. She and her family lost everything tonight due to fire.”

In a comment, the department posted a list of clothing and shoe sizes for those who want to help:

Kristina: shirt size XL, large stretch pants, shoe size 9.5

Kevin: shirt size XL, 38-32 pants, shoe size 10.5

Elijah shirt size L, 32-34/L Stretch pants, shoe size 11

Hannah: shirt size M, 10 m pants, shoe size 8.5

Aiden: shirt size L, 32-34 stretch pants, shoe size 9.5