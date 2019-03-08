× Vehicle crashes into Outback Steakhouse in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Ala. –One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into the Outback Steakhouse on Hatch Blvd. Friday night. It happened around 7 p.m.

According to Sheffield Police, a woman estimated to be in her 70’s accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver refused treatment at the scene. Contractors were called in to secure the building.