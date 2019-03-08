Vehicle crashes into Outback Steakhouse in Sheffield

Posted 11:00 pm, March 8, 2019, by

A vehicle crashed into the Outback Steakhouse in Sheffield Friday night. (Photo credit: Tim Burns)

SHEFFIELD, Ala. –One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into the Outback Steakhouse on Hatch Blvd. Friday night.  It happened around 7 p.m.

According to Sheffield Police, a woman estimated to be in her 70’s accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.  Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  The driver refused treatment at the scene.  Contractors were called in to secure the building.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.