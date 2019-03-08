× Students in Guntersville are learning history by living it

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Students in Guntersville are learning about their city’s history in a unique program that takes them to places of the past.

“We applied for a grant with the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and our whole school system was awarded $4,000 to make this event come to life,” said Chief Academic Officer Paige Raney.

“The State of Alabama came up with the idea to do ‘pastports’,” explained Guntersville High School teacher Tama Nunnelley, “We selected 20 places around the city that we felt were historic in some way and we wrote the history of the location, working with students to gather their story. Those students are going to be able to go around town and visit these locations and get a stamp in their pastport book.”

“These bricks will be delivered to those businesses and organizations, and they’ll be there for them and the students to see when they get their pastport book stamped,” said Val Jones, another teacher at the high school.

Each destination tells a bit of Guntersville’s history, from the Civil War to when the Tennessee Valley Authority created the lake. It’s all part of a project this school year to make Guntersville’s history come alive.

“One of the goals of the grant was to pass along to our kids the memories, the stories, and really a history of our people,” Raney said.

The project comes together this Sunday, and the public invited to a celebration of the city of Guntersville at Guntersville High School at a free event. There will be a living museum, art, cinema, and music, all centered around Guntersville’s past. The event runs from 2-4. The goal is to educate the students and the community about the city’s history.