Severe Storms Possible – What You Need To Know For Saturday

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a risk of severe weather for a large part of Alabama and Tennessee on Saturday. The *enhanced risk* is across Mississippi as of Friday morning. Rain and thunderstorms are likely Saturday; that’s a given. The severe weather risk depends heavily on how unstable our atmosphere becomes between noon Saturday and midnight (afternoon and evening).

What we expect on Saturday: Saturday looks breezy and warm; occasional wind gusts over 25 to 30 miles per hour are possible as a strong storm system approaches from the northwest. That warm breeze draws in a lot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, and that humidity serves as fuel for rain and storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

  • When? – (1 PM Saturday to midnight Sat. night/Sunday morning) – Showers are possible all day Saturday; however, there appear to be two primary waves of wet/stormy weather. One somewhat disorganized batch of rain and storms develops by early afternoon, and a more widespread wave of rain and thunderstorms develops in the late afternoon and evening.
  • Where? – The risk of severe storms is equal across all of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. There is a limiting factor that could reduce or even eliminate the severe weather threat for some of the region; that is the energy available for storms in the atmosphere: instability.

The borderline nature of the fuel for the storms means that while rain and thunderstorms are LIKELY, the severe weather threat is still somewhat of a question for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

As it stands now, this is how the threat levels pan out for this weekend:

 

Check back for further updates as we get closer to Saturday. We’ll have a better idea on the severity of the storms and timing as well. It’s important that you have multiple ways to get warnings including our Live Alert 19 app.

 

 

 

 

 

