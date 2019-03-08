Severe Storms Likely After 4 PM Saturday

The Storm Prediction Center outlines an ‘enhanced’ risk of severe thunderstorms for much of northwestern Alabama, West Tennessee and northern Mississippi for Saturday: mainly for the afternoon and evening. While scattered showers and occasional storms could develop through the early afternoon, the primary severe weather threat does not materialize until around 3 PM at the earliest in Northwest Alabama. Elsewhere, the risk may not be quite as elevated, but you will need to pay attention to the weather today!

The Storm Prediction Center’s outlook still tells a tale of potential with some uncertainty. In other words, there’s an ‘if’ in the forecast today. If the storms take advantage of the environment, then they could be especially severe within that orange ‘enhanced’ risk area:

‘Farther east, as buoyancy increases somewhat, low-level shear will strengthen markedly beneath a 60-80-kt LLJ, enlarging hodographs enough to support high-end SRH for non-tropical systems (e.g., effective SRH 500-900 J/kg and 0-1-km layer SRH values possibly exceeding 500 J/kg) — amidst 500-1000 J/kg MLCAPE from the warm frontal zone southward. This is a favorable parameter space for significant tornadoes, though concerns over storm mode cast some uncertainty on the threat beyond levels currently depicted.’

What we expect on Saturday: Saturday will be breezy and warm. Expect wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour in advance of the storms. The main threat of severe weather begins after 3 PM today.

When? – (4 PM Saturday to 12 AM Sunday) – Showers are possible all day Saturday; however, there appear to be two primary waves of wet/stormy weather.

Disorganized showers and a few occasional thunderstorms develop here and there throughout the day. The ‘main’ wave of storms may have the strongest storms of the day because of higher instability and shear combined over Alabama and Mississippi. These two snapshots from our Futurecast tell the story well: strong wind shear and the potential for rotating storms:

Where? – All of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. Storms may be strongest over the western side of the state of Alabama and Tennessee; however, they will not dissipate before reaching the Georgia border. Be alert! Go about your business Saturday, but know your surroundings and know how to quick information when you need it.

It’s important that you have multiple ways to get warnings including our Live Alert 19 app.