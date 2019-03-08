‘Race for the Rest of Us’ to benefit family of solider killed in action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- This St. Patrick's Day, March 16, several local groups are hosting a fundraiser to benefit Lori Woeber and her family.

In August 2017, Woeber's husband, CW3 Brian Woeber, was killed in a helicopter training accident off the coast of Oahu. The day he was pronounced dead was the day Lori and her three sons became a "Gold Star Family."

"Every day of my life he made me laugh," Lori said. "And he gave the best hugs."

She misses him for the comfort she found in those great hugs, and for the "crazy, funny dad" he was to their three sons.

"At first you're in shock," she said. "When we found out about the accident, different people come your house, and that's how you start learning about different programs and getting involved in things."

In August 2018, she moved to Madison to be closer to both her and Brian's family. Her family has still not received the Survivor Benefits that are expected to eventually come, and recent hardships have become a financial burden.

Canvas Inc., the Mojo Radio Show, and WZYP are hosting "The 0.5k - The Race of the Rest of Us," to raise funds for and support the Woeber family as new members of our community.

The festivities run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, with the 0.5k starting around 1 p.m., following the St. Patrick's Day parade.

Ticket prices range from $25-$50 and anyone interested in participating can sign up by clicking here.

For more information, visit the Facebook event.