× Over 100 people Served in Madison Free Dentistry Day

HUNTSVILLE Ala. — Many people hate the trip to the dentist, but you may consider yourself lucky next time you’re at your appointment. Most people in Alabama don’t get the dental health care they need.

People lined up as early as 5 a.m. Friday, to take part in free dentistry day at Plaza Boulevard Dental.

The free dentistry clinic stayed open an extra two hours and gave around 140 people a free cleaning or tooth extraction.

“I think there’s a lot of people that are having problems with their dental. and I know it can get pricey with a thing like this. So something like this is a real good cause,” said Raymond Little, a dental patient.

“A lot of people” is an understatement. There is a shortage of dental health professionals across north Alabama. According to Alabama Public Health, only about 20 percent of Alabamians have their dental needs met.

“There are several low-income programs that don’t cover dental, as far as Medicaid and stuff like that. And it’s just as important as anything else as far as your health,” said Jamie Blaylock, a dental patient.

Plaza Boulevard Dental hosted the event with Limestone Smiles and Valley Smiles of Athens so they could see as many people as possible.

“We’ve had some school consumers tell us that they’re bringing a group of students. We’re very overwhelmed and excited. Because when you serve someone it brings a great feeling,” said Amanda Kerby, with Plaza Boulevard Dental.

If you missed your opportunity Friday, Plaza Boulevard Dental says they hope to make the free clinic an annual event.