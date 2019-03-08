× Lou Ferrigno to attend Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo will be March 9-10, 2019 at the Von Braun Center South Hall.

One of this year’s special guests is Lou Ferrigno, best known for his role as the Incredible Hulk.

Ferrigno is an actor, motivational speaker, fitness consultant and retired professional bodybuilder but it’s his title role in the CBS television series that’s influenced generations of fans.

He’ll be taking part in a discussion from 4:00pm – 4:45pm on Saturday. Other guests for the day include the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, Sean Schemmel from Dragon Ball Z, Jake “the Snake” and “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan and comic book legend, Jim Shooter.

That’s just the guest lineup for Saturday. Sunday’s schedule is just as packed and both days will offer lots of other events and activities

Highlights include a Kid’s Con with superhero fun, a house sorting from the world of Harry Potter, wand duels, face painting and coloring.

There will also be extended tabletop gaming, arcade games, cosplay, special musical guests, a food truck rally, 72-hour Film Festival competition, and more than 125 vendors, artists and writers.

For a full schedule and guest lineup, visit www.hsvexpo.com

Online tickets sale have ended but you can still get them at the door or at Haven Comics,1871 Slaughter Rd, Suite F in Madison.

Adult ticket prices are $30 Saturday, $25 Sunday, $50 for the weekend.

Children’s tickets (ages 7-12) are $10 a day, $15 for the weekend.

Kids 6 and under are free.