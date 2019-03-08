Late, incorrect orders continue to plague Redline Steel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TANNER, Ala. - WHNT News 19 is still hearing from upset people who say they haven't received orders from Redline Steel.

The last time we spoke with company spokespeople, they told us they were onto the last five percent of overdue orders; some of which were placed before Thanksgiving.

But in the last few weeks, we've received a handful of complaints from people around the US who say they still haven't got a package.

Vince Pennington can say one thing for Redline Steel. At least they spelled his name right.

"They didn't get the color right. This is a flat black, I ordered it in chrome silver," Pennington said.

Pennington is the latest in a line of hundreds of irritated Redline Steel customers, some of whom ordered custom metal art before Thanksgiving.

"I don't know what's going on with this company and I don't know if anybody really does," Pennington said.

A Friday night UPS truck at the Redline Steel loading dock is a positive sign. It means several customer orders are about to hit the road. Pennington got a choice this week between a refund or a do-over.

"Their next sentence was they couldn't give me a time frame," Pennington said.

This week, WHNT News 19 contacted Redline Steel owners asking for comment. They told us, 'we're not doing interviews, you're not allowed in, you can talk with our attorney.' Here's what he told us.

Redline is working diligently to get orders out the door. As of today (March 8th), only around 20 outstanding orders from Madison County are outside of our stated manufacturing lead times and we anticipate having all of those orders shipped by close of business on March 15th. The overwhelming majority of our customers are thrilled with their orders and we’re working hard towards the day when all of our customers are equally pleased.

Redline Steel now has nearly 800 complaints on the Better Business Bureau website over the last three years. Though many have been resolved and the company now has a B-minus rating, the bureau flagged them in February for a pattern of late shipments and poor customer service.

"If they're going to make it, they've got to change a lot of stuff around. They've got to convince the customers, the journalists of their efforts to turn it around. And they've got a long way to go," Pennington said.

Redline Steel gave the Better Business Bureau a list of steps they're making, including hiring customer service reps, more equipment to fill orders faster, and staff working 70 hour weeks to finish the backlog.

Redline Steel reps did not provide a number as to how many late orders they currently have in the US.