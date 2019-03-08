Krispy Kreme brings back green doughnuts for St. Patrick’s Day, giving away Golden Dozen Passes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Get’em while they’re hot! Green O’riginal Glazed doughnuts are back at Krispy Kreme just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

The doughnut chain announced Thursday that the green doughnuts will be available Friday, March 15th through Sunday, March 17th.

But that’s not all.

Krispy Kreme announced a year-long giveaway for free doughnuts.

Customers will receive a “golden ticket” when visiting Krispy Kreme on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The winning tickets will grant the holders one dozen free doughnuts per month until St. Patrick’s Day in 2020.

Feelin' 🍀! Get your O'riginal Glazed Doughnuts March 15-17 and you might win FREE doughnuts for a year. ☘️ https://t.co/GpWQu8c5aY pic.twitter.com/Mumu4uv0bl — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 7, 2019

To find the location nearest to you, visit the Krispy Kreme website by clicking here.