× J.O. Johnson ‘Wrestle’ documentary to hit Huntsville theater

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A documentary highlighting J.O. Johnson High School athletes plays in a Huntsville theater from Friday, March 8 to Thursday, March 14.

J.O. Johnson High School is a longstanding entry on Alabama’s list of failing schools.

In the film, “Wrestle,” Director Suzannah Herbert highlights the struggles far beyond the school or the wrestling mat.

“It’s a coming-of-age story,” Herbert explained. “And how hard it is to grow up and succeed when the world around you keeps pushing you down.”

The film follows four members of Johnson’s wrestling team, and how they overcome lives’ hardest struggles. The movie’s description says:

“Coached by teacher Chris Scribner, teammates Jailen, Jamario, Teague, and Jaquan each face challenges far beyond a shot at the State Championship: splintered family lives, drug use, teenage pregnancy, mental health struggles, and run-ins with the law threaten to derail their success on the mat and lock any doors that could otherwise open.”

“These are just four individual stories and the fact is that there are millions of young teens and children living with similar experiences across the country.”

She hopes the film sparks conversations about inequality in America.

For more information about “Wrestle,” visit the official website here.

The documentary will be playing at several different times at AMC Theaters in Huntsville over the next week.

For times and tickets, visit the website here.

To watch the full official trailer, click here.