Huntsville ranks 3rd in Most High-Tech Jobs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville has ranked 3rd for most high-tech jobs.
The analysis was made by 24/7 Wall Street, saying the Rocket City has almost 4,000 aerospace engineers. That’s more than any other major metro area in the United States. The most common STEM job in the city was aerospace engineer with an average salary of $80,483 for all tech jobs.
Huntsville has a rich history in aerospace engineering, as NASA’s Saturn V rockets were constructed there in 1960s.
Only two areas ranked higher than Huntsville. Find the top 3 below.
3. Huntsville, Alabama
- Pct. of workers in STEM fields: 15.7%
- Most common STEM job: Aerospace engineers
- Avg. STEM median wage: $80,483
- Total employment: 222,080
2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California
- Pct. of workers in STEM fields: 20.1%
- Most common STEM job: Computer hardware engineers
- Avg. STEM median wage: $99,422
- Total employment: 1,089,070
1. California-Lexington Park, Maryland
- Pct. of workers in STEM fields: 24.8%
- Most common STEM job: Aerospace engineers
- Avg. STEM median wage: $102,826
- Total employment: 45,460
24/7 Wall Street also adds that companies like Boeing and Blue Origin employ thousands of workers in Huntsville and have plans for expansion in the near future.