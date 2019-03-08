Hazel Green Girls Basketball presented with state championship trophy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. - "Our time, two-peat!" That has been the motto for the Hazel Green Girls Basketball Team, and with a win in the Class 6A State Title game over Blount, the two-peat was complete.

On Friday, the Lady Trojans were presented with their trophy by AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese at the high school in front of a packed gymnasium. It was a celebration fit for champions.

"You know girls basketball at Hazel Green has never won back to back state championships," said head coach Tim Miller. "So it's something special and you see today our student body's reaction that it's well deserved."