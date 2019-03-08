Fyffe’s Payton Anderson signs with Auburn Football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FYFFE, Ala. - Fyffe all-state running back Payton Anderson always dreamed of playing college football, and on Friday, his dream became a reality. Anderson signed as a preferred walk-on with the Auburn Tigers Football Team, as he was surrounded by family, friends, and classmates. Anderson remembers the first time he received a phone call from Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn, following Fyffe's state championship win over Luverne.

"It was a missed call and I didn't know the number so I didn't answer it while we were eating after the game, and he texted me and was like hey this is coach Gus Malzahn, why don't you give me a call, and I didn't believe it," said Anderson. "I was like ain't no way, so mom was like go out there and call and make sure, and sure enough it was him. Ever since I remember picking up a football, I wanted to play college football. Never did I know I'd play division one football."

Anderson is no stranger to Jordan-Hare Stadium either, winning three state titles with the Red Devils on that very field.