FEMA assistance available for Lee County tornado survivors

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — People that were affected by the deadly tornadoes in Lee County are asked to contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency to register for assistance.

Funds are available for Lee County homeowners, renters, and business owners. If you have a homeowner’s policy, file your insurance claim immediately before applying for disaster assistance. Get the process started quickly. The faster you file, the faster your recovery can begin.

Survivors of the March 3 tornadoes can register online, by calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY) or by visiting FEMA at a registration center. Locations can be found here.

You’ll need the following to complete your registration: