FEMA assistance available for Lee County tornado survivors
LEE COUNTY, Ala. — People that were affected by the deadly tornadoes in Lee County are asked to contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency to register for assistance.
Funds are available for Lee County homeowners, renters, and business owners. If you have a homeowner’s policy, file your insurance claim immediately before applying for disaster assistance. Get the process started quickly. The faster you file, the faster your recovery can begin.
Survivors of the March 3 tornadoes can register online, by calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY) or by visiting FEMA at a registration center. Locations can be found here.
You’ll need the following to complete your registration:
-
- Social Security Number (SSN), or, the SSN of a minor child in the household who is a U.S. Citizen, Non-Citizen National or Qualified Alien.
- Annual Household Income
- Contact Information (phone number, mailing address, and damaged home address)
- Insurance Information (coverage, insurance company name, etc.)
- Bank Account Information (if you are eligible to receive financial assistance, the money can be deposited in your account)