Morgan County man gets life in prison in adoptive parents’ deaths

Posted 8:00 am, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 09:25AM, March 8, 2019

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the shooting deaths of his adoptive parents nearly three years ago.

News outlets reported 26-year-old Andrew Kyle Hulsey pleaded guilty in court in Decatur on Wednesday to capital murder.

Morgan County prosecutors say Hulsey admitting killing 37-year-old Sandra Hulsey and 43-year-old William Jeremy Hulsey, the pastor of Aldridge Grove Church of Christ in Moulton.

Priceville police were called to the Hulsey home April 21, 2016. In a 911 call that night, Andrew Hulsey said he killed his parents in self-defense.

Andrew Hulsey had been scheduled for trial later this month and prosecutors had planned to seek a death sentence. District Attorney Scott Anderson said he met with surviving family members before agreeing to the plea agreement.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.