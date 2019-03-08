Decatur police arrest man on rape and incest charges

DECATUR, Ala. – Police say they arrested a Decatur man on charges of rape and incest.

Decatur Police arrested Brian Matthew Mills, 36, on March 6th after police say they received a tip from the Morgan County Department of Human Resources that he had sexual relations with an underaged girl. Investigators say they were informed that Mills was a registered sex offender.

Police obtained warrants and arrested Mills at his home with the charge of rape in the second degree and incest, according to officials.

Mills is in the Morgan County Jail with $100,000.00 bond, according to report.

Additional charges are pending.

The investigation was conducted by the Decatur Police Department, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Morgan County Department of Human Resources.