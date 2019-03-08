Barkley Bridge Kindergarten Kidcam!

You need a little sunshine on a gloomy, rainy Friday? Check out my friends from Barkley Bridge Elementary in Hartselle! This is a fantastic school with some wonderful teachers and students, and these Kindergarteners are pretty bright. We talked about what a meteorologist does (how we don’t really study ‘meteors’ the way most people think about a meteor being a rock from Space), why they don’t have to live in fear of bad weather, and of course, the seasons of the year using one of my favorite short children’s books: Bear Snores On.

Here are some of the photos from today:

Want Us to Visit Your School? It’s fun for us to get out of the office and visit with schools and social groups. Feel free to contact us through the following link (or through my social media contacts below) to set up a time for one of us to visit with your group! WHNT News 19 Request an Anchor.

-Jason

