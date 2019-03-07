× Tornado survivors getting a break on tax filing deadline

Victims of severe weather in Lee County won’t have to file their taxes until the end of July, the IRS said Thursday.

People living in Lee County have until July 31 to file individual and business tax returns and make certain tax payments, according to the IRS.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has designated the area a major disaster declaration area. Other areas could be added to the declaration later and would also be eligibile for the extended deadline, according to the IRS.

More information about tax relief can be found on the IRS disaster relief page.