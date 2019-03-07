It’s NCAA Tournament time, and we’ve got a bracket waiting for you! Sign up below and make your picks before the first game starts on Thursday, March 15. You’ll have a chance to enter your 64-pick, 16-pick, and 4-pick brackets, and at the end of the tournament, you could win one of our awesome prizes! 1st round (64-pick) prize is a 49″ Roku HD Smart TV, 2nd round (16-pick) prize is a Tailgater Portable Satellite TV Antenna, and 3rd round (4-pick) prize is a set of two zero-gravity camping chairs! We’ll also be giving away a $50 gift card to Drake’s in Huntsville for 2nd and 3rd place on all 3 rounds, so there are plenty of chances to win! Winners aren’t chosen at random, though – play well and prizes will be given to the top scoring brackets in the tournament. Good luck!
THE BRACKET CHALLENGE: Complete Your Bracket for a Chance to Win!
