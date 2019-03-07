Teens investigated after racially-charged picture shows up at Douglas High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS, Ala. - The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drawing that shows the Ku Klux Klan, a burning cross and other racial depictions directed toward a black student at Douglas High School.

All three students are friends, officials said, but Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley said it isn't a joking matter, and they're taking the drawing very seriously.

Wigley said the school's principal notified her Wednesday afternoon. The drawing was made around lunchtime that day. “I immediately called the sheriff’s department and law enforcement, and they reacted immediately and they had investigators on scene this morning, at 7:30.”

The school district is working with the sheriff's office on the investigation. “The students will not be on campus during the investigation,” Wigley said.

“We’re going to do our investigation and if any charges or if anything happens we’ll refer to the DA’s office and the juvenile authorities," said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims.

The Douglas Police Department was also involved.

Wigley said this is the first time this type of situation has come up during her tenure as superintendent. She said she's been in contact with the parents of the student. “This is very inappropriate and it’s just not something we’re going to tolerate,” Wigley said.