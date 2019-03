MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Half Moon has been located. This is the rodeo bull that escaped from its holding area on February 22.

The Sheriff’s Office says the bull was found about three miles from where he escaped.

Lt. Donny Shaw with the sheriff’s office says Half Moon is currently in a pasture “safe and secure.”