Severe Storms Possible Across the Tennessee Valley Saturday

The Storm Prediction Center has all of the Tennessee Valley under a *SLIGHT RISK* for severe thunderstorms on Saturday. There is a wide window on the timing for since it’s on Thursday. But right now we are thinking early afternoon into the late evening from the Shoals to Sand Mountain. Here is a look at the map:

The main threats at this time will be damaging winds and flash flooding. We’ll put an isolated tornado risk for now. There are still questions on the instability for Saturday afternoon and evening for the Tennessee Valley. That will be a determining factor if we have a higher risk of tornadoes or not Saturday.

Check back for further updates as we get closer to Saturday. We’ll have a better idea on the severity of the storms and timing as well. It’s important that you have multiple ways to get warnings including our Live Alert 19 app.

Here is a look at part of the discussion from the Storm Prediction Center:

...THERE IS A SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS CENTERED FROM THE ARKLATEX/OZARKS EAST TO THE SOUTHERN APPALACHIANS... ...SUMMARY... A broad area of at least some severe risk is evident from eastern fringes of the Plains to the southern Appalachians -- centered over the Mississippi Delta Region into the Tennessee Valley. ...Synopsis... A strong mid-level trough -- crossing the Plains at the start of the period -- is forecast to shift northeastward through the day and eventually evolve into a closed low. By the end of the period, the low should reside over the upper Mississippi Valley/western Upper Great Lakes vicinity. ...Eastern parts OK/TX eastward to the southern Appalachians... A large area of severe potential remains evident at this time, as the strong upper trough shifts from the central/southern Plains across the upper Midwest and into the upper Mississippi Valley/Great Lakes region. Strong ascent -- focused primarily from the Ozarks/Tennessee Valley northward, and a broadly strong/favorable wind field, will accompany this system. However, with widespread early-period convection expected, substantial uncertainty remains evident. At this point, it appears that widespread ongoing/initially elevated thunderstorms will spread east/east-northeast out of Oklahoma/Kansas, across the Ozarks and into the mid and lower Mississippi Valley through the morning/early afternoon. Storms should become increasingly surface-based as low-level theta-e advection occurs, but degree of destabilization will largely be modulated substantially by the ongoing thunderstorms. Where the airmass can remain unperturbed into the afternoon, strong deep-layer shear anticipated across the region would support strong/organized updrafts, and thus risk for damaging winds and a few tornadoes. At this time, the most likely axis where conditions may become most favorable for a more substantial severe risk appears to exist from the Mississippi Delta region, east-northeast across northern Mississippi and parts of western Tennessee, and into the Tennessee Valley/northwest Alabama. However, with any corridors of higher risk dependent upon details with respect to the evolution of the storms, will refrain from introducing any 30% probability contours at this time. While severe risk should wane with storms spreading east-northeast into the Midwest, where instability should remain minimal, threat may linger overnight across portions of the central Gulf Coast region near the sagging front -- particularly if this region remains largely unaffected by earlier storms.