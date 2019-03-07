Severe Storms Possible Across the Tennessee Valley Saturday

Posted 5:33 am, March 7, 2019, by

The Storm Prediction Center has all of the Tennessee Valley under a *SLIGHT RISK* for severe thunderstorms on Saturday. There is a wide window on the timing for since it’s on Thursday. But right now we are thinking early afternoon into the late evening from the Shoals to Sand Mountain. Here is a look at the map:

 

The main threats at this time will be damaging winds and flash flooding. We’ll put an isolated tornado risk for now. There are still questions on the instability for Saturday afternoon and evening for the Tennessee Valley. That will be a determining factor if we have a higher risk of tornadoes or not Saturday.

 

Check back for further updates as we get closer to Saturday. We’ll have a better idea on the severity of the storms and timing as well. It’s important that you have multiple ways to get warnings including our Live Alert 19 app.

Here is a look at part of the discussion from the Storm Prediction Center:

 ...THERE IS A SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS CENTERED FROM THE
   ARKLATEX/OZARKS EAST TO THE SOUTHERN APPALACHIANS...



   ...SUMMARY...
   A broad area of at least some severe risk is evident from eastern
   fringes of the Plains to the southern Appalachians -- centered over
   the Mississippi Delta Region into the Tennessee Valley.

   ...Synopsis...
   A strong mid-level trough -- crossing the Plains at the start of the
   period -- is forecast to shift northeastward through the day and
   eventually evolve into a closed low.  By the end of the period, the
   low should reside over the upper Mississippi Valley/western Upper
   Great Lakes vicinity.



   ...Eastern parts OK/TX eastward to the southern Appalachians...
   A large area of severe potential remains evident at this time, as
   the strong upper trough shifts from the central/southern Plains
   across the upper Midwest and into the upper Mississippi Valley/Great
   Lakes region.  Strong ascent -- focused primarily from the
   Ozarks/Tennessee Valley northward, and a broadly strong/favorable
   wind field, will accompany this system.  However, with widespread
   early-period convection expected, substantial uncertainty remains
   evident.

   At this point, it appears that widespread ongoing/initially elevated
   thunderstorms will spread east/east-northeast out of
   Oklahoma/Kansas, across the Ozarks and into the mid and lower
   Mississippi Valley through the morning/early afternoon.  Storms
   should become increasingly surface-based as low-level theta-e
   advection occurs, but degree of destabilization will largely be
   modulated substantially by the ongoing thunderstorms.  Where the
   airmass can remain unperturbed into the afternoon, strong deep-layer
   shear anticipated across the region would support strong/organized
   updrafts, and thus risk for damaging winds and a few tornadoes.  At
   this time, the most likely axis where conditions may become most
   favorable for a more substantial severe risk appears to exist from
   the Mississippi Delta region, east-northeast across northern
   Mississippi and parts of western Tennessee, and into the Tennessee
   Valley/northwest Alabama.  However, with any corridors of higher
   risk dependent upon details with respect to the evolution of the
   storms, will refrain from introducing any 30% probability contours
   at this time.  

   While severe risk should wane with storms spreading east-northeast
   into the Midwest, where instability should remain minimal, threat
   may linger overnight across portions of the central Gulf Coast
   region near the sagging front -- particularly if this region remains
   largely unaffected by earlier storms.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.