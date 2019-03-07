× Rainbow Elementary closed after boiler malfunction

MADISON, Ala. – Rainbow Elementary School was closed and students removed from the building Thursday morning because of a carbon monoxide leak.

Madison City Schools spokesman John Peck said the students were all safe. They were taken to Discovery Middle School for pickup.

A boiler at the school broke down, Peck said.

Parents were encouraged to pick up their children at their earliest convenience. Students who had to stay at Discovery for the day would be served lunch there, Peck said, and buses will take students home from Discovery at the normal dismissal time.