Providence Elementary on secure perimeter while officials investigate verbal threat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Providence Elementary was placed on secure perimeter Thursday afternoon.

The school security department and law enforcement were investigating a verbal threat, according to Huntsville City Schools. The nature of the threat was not disclosed.

Secure perimeter means all students and staff will conduct normal school activities but will remain inside the building.

All visitors were screened at the entrance prior to entering school.

Schools officials said the secure perimeter was lifted around 1:15 p.m.