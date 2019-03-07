National Weather Service to host storm spotting class in Marshall County

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The National Weather Service is offering a class that will enable community members to know what to look for and how to report severe weather information.

This storm spotter class will be Thursday evening on March 14th and starts at 6:00 p.m. It will be at the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) located at 3550 Creek Path Road in Guntersville. The class is free and open to the public.

This class can help you in becoming one of the community’s “eyes and ears” on the ground. You could be able to provide timely and critical information to the Weather Service and the local Emergency Management teams, enable more accurate forecasting, weather warnings, and life-saving measures to be taken.

Organizers ask that community members plan on attending to become more informed on how severe weather forms, how to safely watch for severe weather, and how to report observations to authorities.

The class is sponsored by EMA in conjunction with the Huntsville office of the National Weather Service, and the class will be presented by a National Weather Service Warning and Coordination Meteorologist.

Dr. Laura Meyers, a Social Scientist who has been working for several years now on “Why the Public Responds to Severe Weather Watches and Warnings the way they do” will be joining the class.

Weather radio programming is available during the class for anyone bringing a radio.

There will also be a giveaway for two new NOAA Weather Radios during the class.

No registration is required and additional information may be obtained by calling 256-571-7329.