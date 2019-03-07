Man held on $1.5 million bond for hundreds of child pornography possession charges

FLORENCE, Ala. – Authorities began an investigation in February after a Florence police detective got a cyber-tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

That cyber tip led police to issue a warrant for multiple electronic devices owned by John D. Wise. Detectives say they discovered 289 images of child pornography when they searched the devices.

Police arrested Wise on March 7 and charged him with 289 counts of possession of child pornography, which is a class C felony. Wise is currently being held in the Lauderdale Detention Center on a total bond of $1,500,000.

Wise faces a sentence of 1 -10 years in prison for each of the 289 counts if found guilty.

