Lawrence County man charged with multiple counts including rape, sodomy, and torture of a child under 12

Posted 8:48 pm, March 7, 2019, by

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities have arrested a Town Creek man on multiple charges including first-degree rape of a child under the age of 12.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Ray McDonald, 42, on March 6 after an investigation in to allegations against him.

McDonald has been charged with multiple counts including: 3 counts of first-degree rape; 3 counts of first-degree rape of a child under 12; 10 counts of first-degree sodomy; willful abuse and torture of a child under 18.

McDonald is currently being held in the Lawrence County Jail on a total bond of $870,000.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

