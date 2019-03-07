High school basketball all-star teams named

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Twenty four seniors have been selected to represent Alabama in the 29th Annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star basketball games next week, including some of our local players.

For the girls, Pisgah's Annie Hughes, Hartselle's Moriah Taylor and Marisa Snodgrass from Hazel Green will play on the all-star squad. The girls will be coached by Tim Miller, the Hazel Green girls head coach and Carey Ellison who coaches the Pisgah girls.

For the boys, Texas A&M signee and Lee forward Kobe Brown, Westminster Christian's Auston Leslie, Mae Jemison's Brandon Nicholas and Kurantiya Garner from Buckhorn will represent North Alabama for the boys all star team.

The girls game will tip off at 5 p.m. next Friday at Alabama State and the boys game will follow at 7.