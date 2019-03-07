× Divers expected to go back in water today during search for missing teen at Buck’s Pocket

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Search crews planned to go back into the water Thursday at Buck’s Pocket State Park to try and find a teenager missing for almost two weeks.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said an air search had determined a possible location of the Jeep that Koy Spears, 18, was last seen in.

Spears and the Jeep were swept away in floodwaters at South Sauty Creek on a Friday night. Two other teens with him were rescued.

Heavy rains have hampered search teams’ ability to get into the water to find Spears or the Jeep.

An ALEA spokesman said the water was down to safe levels for diving, but a week of freezing weather had them concerned about divers going into the water.

Divers were expected to go in Thursday afternoon, and a wrecker is on site to help remove a vehicle if one is found.