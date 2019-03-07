× Dive into a world of wonder at the new Tennessee Aquarium exhibit

Chattanooga, TN – Dive into a world of uncharted wonders at Island Life, the new exhibit opening March 15 at the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga.

During the island-hopping journey, guests will be led by a colorful new guide, Leon the Chameleon. This green-skinned guru of island knowledge will appear on graphics and interactive elements, sponsored by Unum, to point out fun facts, encourage interactive learning and pose questions that add new dimension to these fascinating ecosystems.

The centerpiece of the gallery is a massive tank that models the rocky shoreline of the Pacific Northwest, specifically around Canada’s Vancouver Island. The sprawling exhibit features regular wave action that sends water crashing along its curved acrylic walls before thundering dramatically into an upright viewing window at the opposite end. Brilliantly colored anemones and starfish dot the rocks, as several species of Perch ride the waves like finned surfers.

There’s also an Indo-Pacific Reef exhibit, that includes a towering tank with more than 30 dazzling species and a close up look at the Split Fin Flashlight Fish. Although it spends much of its time in deep caves near reefs, at night it ventures outward and upward to feed in shallower water. When it does, the reason for its brilliant name becomes readily apparent. Visitors will marvel at this luminescent school of fascinating fish which appears to stretch into the distance like an endless galaxy of flashing stars.

Other highlights include clownfish and anemones, and many of the incredible amphibian and reptilian residents of Madagascar.

General admission tickets are $34.95 for adults and $21.95 for children ages 3-12. Kids under three are free. You can purchase tickets online or inside the Aquarium ticketing center (located on the Aquarium plaza) or at the IMAX Theater box office.

General admission tickets include access to both the River Journey and Ocean Journey Buildings, as well as all exhibits, animal programs and touch experiences on the main tour path.

The Tennessee Aquarium is stroller-friendly and opens daily at 10:00am (EST) with last admittance at 6:00pm (EST). The gift shops close at 6:30 pm and the Aquarium closes at 7:30 pm.

If you want to see it all, plan to spend about two hours on your visit. Want to take a break and come back later that day? No problem. Once scanned for entry, your ticket allows you to leave and return as needed for that day. Just be sure to hold on to your ticket.

To learn more, purchase tickets or find out about special seasonal activities – like Spring Break – visit tnaqua.org.