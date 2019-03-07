× Decatur man charged with making child porn

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man was arrested Thursday on federal charges of producing child pornography.

Benjamin Eugene Walter, 38, was indicted by a grand jury on five counts of child porn production, one count of child porn distribution and one count of receiving child porn.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Walter used or attempted to use five children to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of transmitting live between November 2013 and July 2014. He’s also accused of distributing child pornography in December 2015 and receiving it between November 2013 and December 2015.

The grand jury returned Walter’s indictment Feb. 27.