Crimson Tide staff changes coming with new season

The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to start spring practice Friday and it looks like the Tide staff will be gaining an offensive analyst for the new season.

According to WHNT's news partner, AL.com, former Akron offensive coordinator A.J. Milwee is expected to join Nick Saban's staff as an offensive analyst. The Boaz native was a reserve quarterback for the Tide in 2004 and went on to become a three year starter at UNA, where he broke several school records and was a two time finalist for the Division 2 equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. Milwee started his coaching career at UNA in 2009 and joined the Akron staff in 2012 and was then the team's OC from 2013 through last season.

As one comes in, another leaves; also according to our news partner, AL.com, Tide analyst Garrett Cox is leaving the program to join Jeremy Pruitt's staff as an analyst at Tennessee. Cox has worked at Alabama since 2015; he's the second member of last year's tide staff to land at Tennessee, joining former Director of Player Development, Kerry Stevenson.