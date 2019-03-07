× Charge dismissed in 2014 fatal I-565 crash, defense pointed to lost vehicle evidence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville man facing a manslaughter charge for a fatal August 2014 crash, had the charge dismissed Thursday.

The crash on I-565 killed longtime Alabama A&M employee Cheryl Witt.

Attorneys for Jeffery Kyle Volz argued in their motion to dismiss that the 2011 Chevy Camaro he was driving at the time of the crash had been the subject of a number of recalls. But, they argued investigators failed to address that.

And, they argued, the car was destroyed, leaving the defense unable to examine potential evidence of its defects, including an ignition switch problem that caused some models to shut off. His attorneys, Marcus Helstowski and Nick Heatherly, say the ignition switch failure caused Volz to lose power and lose control of the car.

Volz had gone to trial in November 2017, but the case ended in a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict, court records show.

The case was dismissed Thursday in a hearing before Madison County Circuit Judge Claude Hundley.