Video shows Iowa police officer drugged after apparently being exposed to fentanyl

FORT DODGE, Iowa - Body camera video shows a Fort Dodge police officer believed to have been exposed to fentanyl.

The unidentified officer was exposed to the substance during a routine traffic stop over the weekend, according to WHO.

Police say they pulled over 28-year-old Kayla Potter around 5 p.m. Sunday. Afterwards, the officer complained of feeling confused and light-headed, so he called for backup.

When medics arrived at the law enforcement center, the officer was unresponsive. After arriving to the hospital, he was given multiple doses of Narcan. He stayed overnight and is now home recovering.

Police are waiting to confirm the exact substance.