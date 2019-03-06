Vet urges others to microchip pets after his own close call losing his dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Pet microchipping is a way to help locate your pet if it is lost or stolen. This month is "Chip-A-Thon" in Huntsville and Madison County and you can get your pet microchipped at a reduced cost.

A veterinarian at Bentley Animal Hospital in Huntsville is urging others to microchip their pets after a close call of his own.

"My little dog Jack ran away from home," said Dr. Eric Hulsey.

He and his family looked everywhere and put up posters around their home. "We put a post on the social media sites for lost and found dogs. And we just hoped."

Jack was found because he was microchipped and wore a collar with the chip company's number.

"If Jack didn't have his tag on, the folks that had found him probably would have taken him to a veterinary hospital or animal services. And they would have scanned him," he said. "It's our policy here to scan any dog or cat that comes in as a stray. And that's how we found homes for a few."

He said the microchip is the size of about three grains of rice. He said it is inserted under the skin of your cat or dog. It's quick, safe, and is similar to receiving a shot. The microchip, not a GPS, has a number specific to your pet that can be used to identify them if they are lost or stolen.

He said the chip is what reunited him with Jack, and he wants others to take advantage of the Chip-A-Thon month to have an added layer of protection for their pets.

You can get your cat or dog microchipped. Dr. Hulsey said they even have a potbelly pig coming in to get a microchip.

"Chip-A-Thon" is organized by No Kill Huntsville, an animal welfare advocacy coalition.

This month it costs a reduced price of $20. You can get your pet microchipped at Bentley Animal Hospital at 5025 Memorial Parkway Northwest. They are open for chipping Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.