Tornado victims were trapped outdoors with 18-month-old baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAUREGARD, Ala - It's a story of survival. Four tornadoes touched down in Lee County. Along what's being referred to as the Beauregard Track, winds were blowing at 170 miles per hour. It was enough to destroy buildings and rip trees from the ground.

Imagine being stuck outside in that storm. That's exactly what happened to a mother, her 18-month-old baby, and her mother-in-law.

"The wind was whipping our truck side to side," Aimee Thrower said.

Tuesday, the Thrower family was getting supplies from an Opelika church. The memories from Sunday's storm were still fresh in their minds.

Aimee Thrower, her baby, and mother-in-law were driving when the storms hit. The women remember trying to decide if they were going to get out of the car and take refuge in a culvert.

"I'm wrapping her in a blanket stuffing in a culvert if I have to," Christina Thrower said.

"Yeah, we almost put the truck in the ditch. Jumped trees," Aimee Thrower replied.

"And you're getting in there with her. I will sacrifice me, but y'all are going to be ok," Christina, the baby's grandmother said.

They were still on the road when a second tornado hit. This time they were able to take shelter in a Dollar General.

"Baby in my arms, I ran straight in the doors with my child. I said I need her safety. They gave me pillows, blankets...We covered up, we got down," Aimee Thrower remembered.

The entire Thrower family made it out alive, but Aimee Thrower's home did not.

"Our trailer is there, it's just twisted sideways. It's not livable," she said.

But they still have each other.

"To get all of my family back together meant everything," Christina Thrower said.

And for that they consider themselves blessed.