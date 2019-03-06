The Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo returns to the VBC this weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo will be March 9-10, 2019 at the Von Braun Center South Hall.

Online tickets sales have ended, but you can still get them at the door or at Haven Comics in Madison.

Highlights include a Kid's Con with superhero fun, a house sorting from the world of Harry Potter, wand duels, face painting and coloring.

There will also be extended tabletop gaming, arcade games, cosplay, special musical guests, a food truck rally, 72-hour Film Festival competition, and more than 125 vendors, artists and writers. Both Saturday and Sunday are also packed full of special guests for the panel discussions.

For a full schedule and guest lineup, visit www.hsvexpo.com.

Adult ticket prices are $30 Saturday, $25 Sunday and $50 for the weekend. Children's tickets (ages 7-12) are $10 a day, $15 for the weekend. Kids six and under are free.