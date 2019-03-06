The Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo returns to the VBC this weekend!

Posted 2:46 pm, March 6, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo will be March 9-10, 2019 at the Von Braun Center South Hall.

Online tickets sales have ended, but you can still get them at the door or at Haven Comics in Madison.

Highlights include a Kid's Con with superhero fun, a house sorting from the world of Harry Potter, wand duels, face painting and coloring.

There will also be extended tabletop gaming, arcade games, cosplay, special musical guests, a food truck rally, 72-hour Film Festival competition, and more than 125 vendors, artists and writers. Both Saturday and Sunday are also packed full of special guests for the panel discussions.

For a full schedule and guest lineup, visit www.hsvexpo.com.

Adult ticket prices are $30 Saturday, $25 Sunday and $50 for the weekend. Children's tickets (ages 7-12) are $10 a day, $15 for the weekend. Kids six and under are free.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.