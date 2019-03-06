× SURVEY: This south Huntsville revitalization project is seeking your input!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The south Huntsville community wants to hear from *you* about what they can do to join in on the city’s growth.

The South Huntsville Business Association has partnered with Main Street America to bring new life to south Huntsville businesses. This project focuses specifically on revitalizing the south Huntsville community from Martin Road to Meadowbrook Drive.

They’re encouraging new restaurants, businesses, and retailers to build and expand– but they need your help!

“We’re asking you questions about where do you currently shop in south Huntsville, what’s your favorite place to go,” explained Bekah Schmidt with the South Huntsville Business Association. “We also ask you what do you want to see come to south Huntsville? So if you want to see more wine bars, or you want to see more steakhouses, we need to know that!”

Whether you live, visit, or just have thoughts about the community, you can share what you’d like to see in this South Huntsville Community Survey. Please fill out the survey now!