New details emerge from preliminary hearing for Club Allure murder case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville police laid out the details of a club shooting that took place in February during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. Justin Wherry is charged with the murder of 18-year-old Josiah Sanderson. The case is now headed to a grand jury.

A single witness took the stand, a Huntsville Police investigator. The officer reviewed details leading up to Wherry's arrest and said he ultimately confessed to the shooting.

The investigator reported they were told Wherry and Sanderson got into an argument inside of Club Allure. The investigator mentioned surveillance video from that night showed Wherry waiting behind a wall outside the club and when Sanderson walked out, Wherry fired two shots at him.

One shot hit Sanderson just above his eye. The other missed completely. The investigator said Wherry took off on foot, then at one point he fell and dropped the gun.

The investigator also reported claims that Wherry asked club security, "Is he dead? Did I kill him?" shortly after he came in contact with them. In Wednesday's testimony, the investigator said Wherry initially denied involvement in the shooting but said he knew Sanderson.

The investigator testified Wherry later admitted that the gun used wasn't his but his fingerprints would be found on it. The investigator also said that shortly after his arrest and questioning, Wherry told police, "I did it. I did it, man."

Not even 5 minutes into the testimony, Wherry began to cry and put his head down on the table.

His defense chose not to comment on the pending case.