Man takes off on bike after robbing Woodville Dollar General, officers say

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jackson County Sherriff’s Department is searching for a man they say robbed a Dollar General in Woodville Tuesday night.

Officers say a man entered the store on Highway 35 and showed employees a gun before taking off on a bike with items and cash.

Two employees were at the Dollar General during the time of the robbery. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson County Sherriff’s Department at (256) 574-2610.