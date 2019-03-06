Madison County authorities say be on the lookout for escaped bull
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are warning the public to be on the lookout for a bull that escaped his holding pen on Moores Mill Road last week.
The rodeo bull, named Half Moon, escaped from a holding area at the Alabama A&M Agribition Center Feb. 22.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the bull is somewhere in an area bordered by Winchester Road, Meridian Street, Highway 72 and Shields Road.
Half Moon is brindle in color with a half white face.
Anyone who has seen the bull is asked not to approach it. Instead, they should call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-772-7181.