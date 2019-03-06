× Immunity hearing rescheduled for HPD officer charged with murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–The immunity hearing for Huntsville Police officer William Darby is now scheduled for next month. Darby is charged with murder in the April 2018 death of Jeffery Louis Parker.

On Wednesday Judge Donna Pate issued a court order resetting the hearing date for April 3, 2019. The hearing was scheduled for February 28 but was rescheduled on the request of defense attorney Robert Tuten. Tuten was out of town on an unrelated case.

The new date marks one year to the date since the April 3, 2018 incident. According to authorities, police were called to the 6400 block of Deramus Avenue that afternoon regarding a possible suicidal person. Police say Jeffery Louis Parker was the suicidal person and the initial caller.

Darby’s lawyers argue he was acting lawfully at the time of the on-duty shooting. They contend he was defending himself and other officers.

A grand jury indicted Darby last August, months after the police department’s internal review board cleared him of wrongdoing. The trial is scheduled for April 8.