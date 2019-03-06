Decatur police charge man with identity theft and credit fraud

DECATUR, Ala. – Police say they charged a Decatur man with identity theft and credit fraud.

Decatur police say they arrested Kelvin Cornelius Birgans after investigating reports filed by Decatur residents who said their debit card information was falsely used.

Detective Tarvius Jones obtained two warrants in February on Birgans for identity theft and two warrants for illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. Birgans was located and arrested at Walmart on Spring Avenue on March 3rd, according to officials.

Officials say Birgans was transported to the Morgan County Jail with an $80,000.00 bond.

Birgans was out on bond for a previous identity theft arrest, according to report.