CoCoRahs Seeking Volunteers To Report Weather Observations

The nonprofit organization Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network (CoCoRahs) is currently running its annual March Madness recruiting contest!

The contest challenges every state in the country to gain as many new volunteers as possible by the end of the month. These volunteers will take daily precipitation measurements, creating a network that spans the entire country. This furthers their mission, as stated on the CoCoRahs webpage:

“To provide the highest quality data for natural resource, education and research applications.”

The contest uses two measures to announce a winner: pure number of recruits in each state and recruits per capita, to adjust for smaller/larger populations. States that win either category are awarded the CoCoRahs Cup, which would be kept safe in the office of our own state climatologist Dr. John Christy.

Anyone can volunteer; if you enjoy the weather and want to participate then we want to encourage you to sign up! The reports form a wealth of data for meteorologists, and help us on a daily basis. You would be helping us to confirm and record accurate rain, snow, sleet, and hail accumulations.

If you’d like to learn more or sign up to be a volunteer head over to CoCoRahs webpage here: CoCoRahs Volunteer Application