Children’s theater in Huntsville offering college scholarships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater & Academy (FPCTA) is accepting applications from graduating high school seniors for two separate $1,500 scholarships.

These one-time cash scholarships are to reward high school seniors who have significantly contributed to FPCTA through volunteering in a technical or acting capacity. The scholarship can be used at the college of the recipient's choice. Each scholarship award is for the 2019-2020 school year.

Kailey Burkhardt has been part of the Fantasy Playhouse Children's Theater community since 2004. She started with taking classes, and by high school, was a full-fledged" theater kid."

"I didn't go to a high school where there was a really awesome theater program, so fantasy was my theater program," Burkhardt said.

When it was time for her to move on to college she applied for the fantasy playhouse scholarship, and got it.

"It gave me the confidence to really believe that I can do this, this hasn't just been a hobby for me, that this is actually something that I'm good at, and this is something i could excel at," Burkhardt said.

The Playhouse encourages students to apply even if they don't plan on pursuing an art-related degree.

"We believe that arts education creates a more well-rounded individual who's then able to give back their community in the future," said Melanie Berry, the marketing coordinator for FPCTA.

There are two scholarships: one for students who have acted, and another for students who have worked on the technical side of theater.

Applicants can find the requirements and digital application file on www.fantasyplayhouse.com under "Outreach."

The deadline to submit an application is March 14th, 2019 by 5:00 pm.

Winners will be selected and informed by April 19th, 2019.