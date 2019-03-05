WATCH: Governor Kay Ivey delivers State of the State address, signals possible special session on gas tax

MONGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is signaling her intent to call a special session on a proposed gas tax to fund road and bridge construction.

In her State of the State address Tuesday night, Ivey said “crumbling” infrastructure is a threat to the state’s public safety and economy. The Republican governor told lawmakers she is willing to call them into special session if needed to pass the legislation.

Ivey feels strong about this. Addresses rumors about possible special session: "I am willing to call you, the members of the Alabama Legislature, into a special session, if necessary, to focus solely on passing this critical legislation." @whnt — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) March 6, 2019

Ivey is proposing a 10-cent gasoline tax increase to be phased in over three years. The state’s gasoline tax was last increased in 1992.

Ivey moving on into the infrastructure side of things. Her @RebuildAL plan means a ten cent gas tax hike over 3 years. Says: "Almost three decades have gone by, and Alabama has not made one change to our infrastructure funding." @whnt — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) March 6, 2019

The governor began her annual address with a moment of silence for the 23 people killed by a tornado in Lee County.

She says the state will rally together to help the county recover from the storm’s devastation.