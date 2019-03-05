U.S. Space and Rocket Center runs test for planned world record attempt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The U.S. Space and Rocket Center launched hundreds of rockets into the air Friday, as preparation to launch thousands more this summer.

Workers launched 300 rockets simultaneously Friday afternoon at the center's RV park as a test for a world-record attempt later this summer.

In July, workers plan to launch 5,000 at once and break a Guinness world record.

The event is to commemorate 50 years since the Saturn V rocket launched, carrying the Apollo 11 crew to the moon.

"It's really exciting because we're doing all of this to celebrate the Apollo launch, and Huntsville got us to the moon," said Robin Soprano with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. "And so we're doing this to raise awareness for rocketry. Aside from the launch, we're encouraging people to launch rockets all over the world that day."

The big launch date will take place at 7:32 a.m. on July 16 -- the exact day and time Apollo 11 took off in 1969.