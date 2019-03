Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump will visit Alabama on Friday, following devastating tornadoes that left at least 23 dead over the weekend.

According to the White House, Trump announced during an executive order signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon that he would head to Alabama.

"It's been a tragic situation, but a lot of good work is being done," Trump said.

President Trump's message to those affected by the tornadoes in the Gulf states: "We grieve by your side and we pledge our unwavering support to help you rebuild from the very depths of this horrible tragedy." pic.twitter.com/s2QEfJhCDe — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 4, 2019

Further details about the president's visit were not immediately disclosed.