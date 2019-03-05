Looking Ahead: Strong Storms Possible Saturday

We see a lot of big and fast changes in our weather during the month of March, and one of those whiplash-inducing swings is coming in just a few days. We’re going to go from barely warming into the 40s on Wednesday to nearing 70 by Saturday!

That kind of intense change can also come with intense weather. By the end of the weekend, we’ll be up another 2-3 inches of rain. We see two chances at storms between now and then: one throughout the day on Friday, then a second Saturday afternoon and evening.

Friday’s storm chances look isolated. We’ll have just enough fuel for a few rumbles of thunder, but not enough for widespread or severe storms. Saturday is the day to watch this week.

A Developing Severe Risk: Another potent frontal system approaches from the southwest Saturday afternoon, spreading rain and storms over us through Saturday evening. This kind of set-up favors severe storms to our south, as ample heat and moisture (instability) will be available closer to the Gulf. It’s exactly that instability from warm, moist southerly air that will ‘make-or-break’ the severe risk for North Alabama and South Tennessee.

If the system can pull in enough of that unstable air into the Tennessee Valley before it moves through, then the risk of severe storms will follow. In that scenario, we could see severe threats from flash flooding, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

There is a scenario in which we get cut-off from that unstable air to the south and we end up missing that crucial ingredient for severe development. In that scenario we would get mostly heavy rain, with a few embedded thunderstorms with gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Right now, be prepared for a severe risk to develop on Saturday and continue to check with us for the latest updates. We’ll have more detailed information as we get closer to the weekend.